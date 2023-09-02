What Chrysler Group Has Done To Preserve Our Environment

The automotive industry has historically contributed substantially to environmental pollution through vehicle emissions, manufacturing practices, and energy usage. However, in recent decades Chrysler Group has made meaningful strides in sustainability and reducing their environmental impact. From manufacturing initiatives to more fuel-efficient vehicle lineups, the company continues working to implement innovative solutions for greener operations.

Greener Manufacturing Facilities

Chrysler has invested substantially in transitioning their manufacturing plants and operations to utilize renewable energy sources and implement environmentally friendly waste-reduction processes. Five major Chrysler Group assembly plants in the United States now derive at least 50% of their electrical power needs from solar energy or through landfill gas energy capture systems.

Impressive solar power installations at the company’s factories in Fenton, Missouri and Warren, Michigan generate over 11 total megawatts of emissions-free solar energy. The Warren facility features a massive rooftop solar array spanning 16 acres. These solar power systems supply green energy directly to the manufacturing facilities, reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

Chrysler has also implemented comprehensive zero-waste-to-landfill processes and recycling programs at over 75% of their production facilities worldwide. All manufacturing waste and byproducts are now recycled, reused, or repurposed for energy generation. The company’s Sterling Heights, Michigan assembly plant recently achieved elite gold-level zero waste certification from a third-party auditor. This strict certification verifies nearly 100% of waste from the plant is diverted from landfills through creative recycling and waste utilization processes.

More Fuel-Efficient Vehicle Offerings

In order to help consumers reduce environmental impact on the road, Chrysler Group continues expanding its lineup of fuel-efficient and alternative fuel models. This includes hybrid models like the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivan that achieves 82 MPGe and can drive solely on electric power.

The company's plug-in hybrid Jeep Wrangler 4xe allows driving up to 21 miles with zero emissions. Chrysler also continues improving the fuel economy of gas models like the Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, which now includes an EcoDiesel engine choice.

Sustainable Materials and Processes

Chrysler is making continual improvements in utilizing recycled, renewable, and eco-friendly materials in their vehicle manufacturing processes. The company has greatly increased its use of recycled aluminum and steel components to reduce mining impacts. Vehicles also now integrate wood from sustainably managed forests certified by the Forest Stewardship Council.

Vehicle painting processes now rely on innovative water-based paints that significantly reduce VOC emissions compared to old solvent-based paints. New environmentally friendly low-energy paint drying processes have also been implemented that substantially cut drying time and energy usage.

Chrysler engineers continue to research the use of plant-based and renewable materials to replace traditional petroleum-sourced components. The company pioneered the auto industry’s first use of bio-based foams made from soybeans to replace petroleum in seat cushions, decreasing petroleum dependence and waste.

Through changes like these, Chrysler aims to build vehicles utilizing more sustainable, lower-impact materials from bumper to bumper. The company sees a responsibility to pursue green chemistry and closed-loop processes that reduce waste and energy usage at every stage of the vehicle lifecycle.

Through evolving its manufacturing footprint, vehicle portfolio, and production processes, Chrysler Group continues demonstrating a strong commitment to environmental values. Customers can purchase capable, appealing models from Chrysler and Dodge with the peace of mind that sustainability is prioritized. By making eco-friendly changes at facilities worldwide, Chrysler aims to build greener vehicles for decades to come.