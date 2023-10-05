5 Amazing Car Games to Try Out

Check out this guide about five amazing car games you can play online today.

Are you a fan of racing and video games? Then it’s a no-brainer to play some car games in your free time.

In 2023, there are countless different car games to choose from across all your favorite platforms, including PC, console, and mobile. Whichever you use, there are racing games on there for you to enjoy.

To get started, here are the five hottest car games right now that have tons of players around the world. Remember, these car games are all online-based, so you’ll need an internet connection to access them.

Racing for Pinks

Racing for Pinks is a street racing slot game that you can play at Jackpot City. When you fire up this game, all you need to do is place a bet, hit the SPIN button, and hope that you land matching combinations of cars and other racing-themed symbols. If you do this, you’ll win some money back — simple.

Before you play the Racing for Pinks slot, you’ll need to make your first deposit with JackpotCity Casino, which you can do using a variety of different payment methods. There’s an exciting opportunity to get a matched deposit of up to $1600 — and it’s highly recommended you take advantage of it.

Mario Kart 8

Mario Kart is an amazing racing game that many fans consider to be the best installment in the Mario Kart franchise. It has a wide range of exciting tracks to choose from, as well as all of the much-loved characters from the Mario Kart universe, so it should be near the top of your “to-play” list this year.

There is a slight catch, though, which is that you can only play Mario Kart 8 on the Nintendo Switch. Sorry console and PC fans, but you’re going to have to buy a Nintendo Switch if you want to play this classic Mario Kart game.

Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7 is the latest game from the iconic Gran Turismo franchise.

If you enjoy racing games with ultra-realistic cars and mechanics, then Gran Turismo 7 will be right up your street. One of the best parts about the game is that it allows you to choose from several different camera angles (cockpit, bumper, roof, and third-person). For example, if you want as much realism as possible, then you can choose the cockpit angle, which makes it feel like you’re actually racing a real car.

F1 23

Calling all F1 fans: if you want to replicate your heroes from the F1 world, then F1 23 should be the next car game you try out. Here, you have the classic career and online modes as well as lots of other awesome in-game features for you to enjoy. Plus, you can decide which team you race for, whether it’s Red Bull or Mercedes. Enjoy!

F1 Mobile Racing

If you don’t want to pay money for F1 23 and are more of a mobile gamer anyway, then F1 Mobile Racing is the better car game option. F1 Mobile Racing is just like F1 23, except it’s free-to-play and available on both iPhone and Android.