ADRO Goes Wicked and Wide With Limited BMW M4 Kit

ADRO has recently completed work on their widest BMW M4 kit to date and as you can see in the post below, it makes quite the statement.

The front bumper makes use of their already popular grill redesign but the substantial arches that have been added to the bumper take the overall presence (and width) to a new level.

The extended front arches feature recesses behind the tires, where substantial carbon fibre fins are attached to large side skirts. Similar modifications can be seen on both the front and rear of the car’s aft arches, where oversized carbon fins direct attention to the car’s rear end and its robust new diffuser. To complement the aggressive look their new AT-R3 swan-neck rear wing has been added, harmonizing with the heavily vented hood.

All these body components, including the painted ones, are crafted from carbon fibre. It’s no surprise, then, that only a limited production of 10 units featuring this widebody kit is planned. To enhance the overall appearance, an air suspension kit has been installed, paired with a set of HRE S101 three-piece wheels.

Does this kit do it for you?