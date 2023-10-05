Aston Martin Confirms Valkyrie Hypercar for 2025 Le Mans

Yesterday the British manufacturer confirmed its plans to go racing with their Valkyrie hypercar in both the FIA World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship.

They will create a Valkyrie that meets LMH regulations, which will make the car eligible for both the Hypercar class of the World Endurance Championship and GTP class of the SportsCar Championship.

At the time of writing, the plan is to go racing in 2025 with just one Valkyrie in each series. This cements the promise they made in 2019 when they stated that they wanted to race for outright victory at prestigious events such as the 24 Hours of Daytona and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Aston Martin will not have too much development work to do for the Valkyrie LMH because the already-launched Valkyrie AMR Pro was originally intended to be the LMH race car.

They will compete with other LMH cars from Peugeot, Toyota, Ferrari and Glickenhaus but they will be the only contender that started out as a road car.

Changes to be made include a unique chassis that’s both longer and wider than the chassis in the road car. For the fans on the side of the track, your ears will be blessed as it will retain the road car’s 6.5-litre V12, but feature modifications to limit the power and ensure the engine can last the length of a 24-hour race.