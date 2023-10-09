BMW M3 CS Touring Reportedly On The Way

The BMW M3 Touring is proving to be a huge success for the brand but if you fancy one with a bit more power and presence, you might be in luck.

According to the BMW Blog, a more hardcore M3 CS Touring has already been given the production green light and we will see it in full and official form in 2025.

It will reportedly feature the same improvements as the M3 CS sedan, including the 3.0-litre S58 twin-turbo inline-six engine with an output of 543 hp (405 kW) and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) of torque.

There will be a minimal reduction in weight, comparable with the 34 kg (75 lb) that the M3 CS sedan lost compared to the M3 Competition xDrive.

BMW Blog goes on to report that under 2,000 units of the M3 CS Touring are planned for production globally so chances of securing one are very slim.