Ferrari Reveal Wild Track-Only 296 Challenge Racecar

Ferrari has revealed the first shots and information on the new track-only 296 Challenge racecar and we are rather impressed.

It is set to make its public debut on the 23rd of October where it will become the ninth model in the Ferrari Challenge series.

It is obviously based on the 296 GTB but gets some rather wild modifications as well as ditching the hybrid assistance from its upgraded twin-turbo V6.

Up front, there is a substantial splitter attached to the bumper complete with much larger intakes. There is also a vented hood, wider fenders, prominent side skirts, Lexan windows and 19-inch center-lock wheels wrapped in Pirelli rubber. At the rear you can’t miss the enormous wing but you will also find aerodynamic extensions on the sides, an F1-style brake light, and a black mesh housing the dual round tailpipes.

These modifications result in the 296 Challenge being able to produce 870 kg (1,918 lbs) of downforce at 250 km/h (155 mph). The manufacturer states the downforce figures are “unprecedented” in the history of the single-make series.

The engineers scrapped the electric motors and hybrid setup and focused on the 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6. While the 296 Challenge does not come close to matching the 830 hp (619 kW) that the road car makes it will do just fine with 690 hp (515 kW) from the combustion engine alone.

Finally, the model comes equipped with a new set of CCM-R Plus brake discs, and the ABS EVO Track system specially adapted for the track.

The racecar will make its official debut on the eve of the Finali Mondiali set to be held at the Mugello Circuit between October 24 and 30.