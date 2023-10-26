Is The Audi R8 Going To Bow Out With Road-Legal GT3 Version?

The Audi R8 as we know it will be coming to an end this year but judging by these spy shots from the Nürburgring, we may see the most hardcore version yet as a possible swansong.

This prototype suggests one final version will be making its way into collections around the world and it seems to be based on the R8 GT3 track car.

According to Motor1, it may be a road-legal GT3-inspired R8 but it might not be coming from Audi direct. “It’s believed to be an R8 GT3 built by Scherer Sport, a company that’s long been involved with Audi Sport in the racing and performance world.” the publication stated.

The exterior is influenced by the R8 GT3 Evo 2, with a large bumper-width rear wing that sits nearly as high as the roofline, six bonnet nostrils, carbonfibre canards on the front wings, and extra intakes on the front wheel arches and roof. The windows, as befits a track-focused supercar, look to be Perspex, rather than glass.

This final edition of the Audi R8 is rumoured to be limited to 100 units when it launches.

Images via Autocar