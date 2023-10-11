Jaguar F-TYPE ZP Edition Is The Last Combustion Engine Jaguar

Jaguar is commemorating the end of its internal combustion sports car lineage in 2024 with an exclusive limited-edition F-TYPE inspired by two iconic 1960s racing E-types.

Just 150 examples of the run-out edition will be sold worldwide, with only two destined for South Africa.

The special edition is purely an appearance package for the coupe or convertible and starts with two colour options borrowing from the early days of the classic E-Type: Oulton Blue Gloss or Crystal Grey Gloss. Choose blue and you’ll get a two-tone interior awash with red and black, while the grey comes with a blue/black combo. Jaguar says these colours have never been offered on the F-Type before.

Chief among the Type ZP’s special features is a hand-painted white racing roundel on each of the doors with gloss white grille surrounds to match.

It also gets diamond-cut 20-inch forged alloy wheels, a gloss black dashboard to match the brake callipers and a ‘One of 150’ SV Bespoke plaque.

Under the cosmetic changes, the mechanicals remain untouched and since it is based on the F-Type R P757, you will get the snarling supercharged 5.0-liter V8 making 575 horses.

Jaguar managing director Rawdon Glover said: “The F-Type has captivated sports car drivers for more than a decade, just as the E-Type did five decades before it.

“The ZP Edition is the ultimate celebration of that lineage, joining an illustrious roster of heritage-inspired collector’s editions including the 2015 Project 7 and 2020 Heritage 60 Edition.”