Looking for a New Car in 2023? Check Out These 5 Models

Are you in the market for a new car? Whether you’re looking for a sleek electric vehicle or a reliable all-wheel drive, there’s never been a better time to explore showrooms, such as a car dealership in Sandy, Utah. To help you narrow down your search, we’ve compiled a list of five fantastic models that you should consider in 2023.

1. Honda Civic

Tried and true, the Honda Civic is a crowd favorite among car buyers for its reliability, fuel efficiency, and practicality. These models boast impressive interiors with plenty of space and stylish design elements and are available as sedans, coupe, or hatchbacks.

Whether commuting to work or taking a road trip, the turbocharged engine delivers power with an estimated fuel economy reaching up to 36 mpg combined. Overall, the Honda Civic’s consistent performance and affordable price make it an attractive option.

2. Toyota Camry

The Toyota Camry has been synonymous with reliability and quality for years. With the redesigned 2018 models featuring aggressive styling, sporty handling, and updated infotainment systems, the Camry truly outshines its competitors in the midsize sedan segment. The base model offers a powerful yet efficient four-cylinder engine averaging 32 mpg combined. A smooth ride quality and comfortable interiors add to the overall appeal of these cars.

Thanks to Toyota’s advanced safety suite – Toyota Safety Sense P – standard on all models since 2018, driving confidence is heightened. If you’re looking for a reliable and stylish car, consider the Toyota Camry.

3. Mazda CX-5

Seeking the perfect balance between affordability and luxury in a compact SUV? Give the Mazda CX-5 a test drive! With sharp looks, premium interior materials, and engaging driving dynamics, it rivals even luxury brands. The CX-5 runs on a four-cylinder 187-horsepower engine with an excellent fuel economy rating of 25/31 mpg city/highway. All-wheel drive is available as an option for better handling in snowy or slippery conditions.

Known for its reliability, the CX-5 also offers safety features, including lane departure warnings, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking in its 2017 models. With both comfort and practicality in mind, the Mazda CX-5 is a fantastic choice for those searching for an SUV.

4. Subaru Crosstrek

For adventure enthusiasts who love to hit the trails or escape into nature, the Subaru Crosstrek is your go-to car. Its standard all-wheel drive and raised suspension make it perfect for tackling various terrains. Despite its rugged appearance, the Crosstrek boasts a comfortable cabin with quality materials and spacious seating.

Subaru’s EyeSight Driver Assist Technology comes optional on most models from 2018 onwards. With good fuel economy at an estimated 33 mpg on the highway, this compact crossover delivers reliability and off-road capability without breaking the bank.

5. Tesla Roadster

The first generation Tesla Roadster was introduced in 2008, marking the beginning of Tesla’s journey as a mainstream electric vehicle manufacturer. Powered by a lithium-ion battery pack, the Roadster is capable of delivering impressive performance, with a 0-60 mph acceleration time of just 3.9 seconds.

The Roadster boasts a range of approximately 245 miles on a single charge, making it one of the first electric cars to offer a practical driving range. The highly anticipated second-generation Tesla Roadster is set to hit the market in 2026 and redefine electric vehicle performance.