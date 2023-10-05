Manhart BMW X6 M Gets Purple, Gold and Forged Carbon Fibre Treatment

Manhart is renowned for its expertise in enhancing BMW X5 M and X6 M models, incorporating bodykits, oversized wheels, and substantial power enhancements.

Among their impressive portfolio, their latest offering based on the MHX6 700 stands out for its unique exterior specifications. In this particular iteration, all the forged carbon fibre components have been infused with gold flakes.

It has been dubbed the Manhart MHX6 700 Gold Edition 01/01 and according to the Wuppertal-based tuner, the owner wanted something “very special and extravagant to express maximum individuality”

From a distance, the gold-infused texture may resemble gift wrapping, but a closer inspection reveals that it is far beyond a simple wrap, the entire body kit is crafted from forged carbon, enriched with genuine gold. This opulent touch extends to the grill surround, splitter, bonnet vents, fender extensions, aerodynamic skirts, rear diffuser, and double rear spoiler.

To complete the striking ensemble, the vehicle is fitted with 23-inch wheels featuring Manhart’s signature Y-spoke design. These rims, finished in matte black with contrasting gold rings, add an extra layer of elegance. Despite the bold exterior, the MHX6’s interior remains untouched, retaining the stock configuration, which already boasts numerous carbon fibre accents.

Under the hood, the Gold Edition benefits from Manhart’s MHtronic auxiliary control unit, elevating the BMW M’s biturbo 4.4-litre V8 engine to a punchy 720 hp (537 kW) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque. The quad pipes offer an enhanced sound experience thanks to Manhart’s stainless steel exhaust system, featuring active flaps. Additionally, the suspension has been upgraded with height-adjustable KW coilovers, providing optimal performance. Alternatively, the tuner offers fixed lowering springs by H&S, bringing the vehicle closer to the ground by 30 mm (1.2 inches).