Mansory Stallone Tempesta Nera Verda Is A Very Bold Ferrari 812 GTS

By now, Mansory needs no introduction and this is not their first take on the Ferrari 812 GTS but it might just well be the boldest.

Mansory has painted the Italian supercar two-tone turquoise and black paint with a fading effect. This colour play continues in the wheel setup as the spokes are finished in black, and brake calipers are painted in turquoise. Also distinct to the build is the stripe from the hood to the rear in Italian flag colours.

Their Stallone upgrade package includes a bunch of rather prominent aero parts. These start at the front end with new splitters made from forged carbon fibre and also include new side skirts, wing mirrors, and a towering rear wing that mimics the split paint scheme of the rest of the body. Mansory has also fitted a forged carbon fibre diffuser and bolted on a set of new wheels.

As you can see in the gallery below, the interior of the V12 prancing horse was certainly not left alone. Just about every bit of the interior has been hit with turquoise leather with contrasting red, white, and green stitching. The only components in the carbon not wrapped in turquoise are the carbon fibre elements found on the steering wheel, the paddle shifters, the air vents, and the centre console.

The tuner has also given the 6.5-litre V12 a fairly decent massage taking the horsepower figure up to 830 with torque up to 740 Nm (546 lb-ft).