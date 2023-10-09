New Cylinder Heads Allow Your Air-Cooled Porsche 911 To Rev To 12,000 RPM

Certain individuals argue that nothing can match the power of displacement, but we firmly believe that the real magic lies in the revolutions per minute. Imagine the excitement of pushing your Porsche 911 to an almost mystical 12,000 rpm with a simple modification.

Swindon Powertrain now offers a new set of four-valve cylinder heads to achieve this you just need to own a Porsche M64, the family of air-cooled flat-sixes used in the final two generations of air-cooled 911, the 964 and 993.

They are the perfect fit with the stock engine’s cam drive, oiling system, valve covers, crankcases, and even exhaust. Should you fancy doing the work yourself that is no problem at all as they include an installation manual.

The starting price for these heads isn’t listed on Swindon Powertrain’s website, and you know how the saying goes: If you have to ask, you can’t afford it.