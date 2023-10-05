Project Kahn Will Build A Land Rover Defender ‘Spyder’

When you think about the Land Rover Defender the last thing you would include with this is the term ‘spyder’ but the Project Kahn crew wants to change that.

Its coachbuilding division, Flying Huntsman, is creating what may well be the ultimate beach vehicle.

The result will be called the Flying Huntsman 90 Spyder and as you guessed it is based on the short-wheelbase Land Rover Defender 90.

The two-seater will be made of lightweight, NS3 grade aluminium, and will be handcrafted with hammer-formed panels. Each example will require a lengthy six months to build, but that work will result in a “uniquely stylish grand tourer for two.”

“This project is about more than creating another exciting and unique vehicle,” said Azfahl Kahn, the company’s founder. “It’s at once a consolidation and continuation of our legacy of manufacturing special vehicles, supporting British craftsmanship and keeping the art of coachbuilding alive and relevant.”

The little “Landy” will not come with a permanent roof but it will get a removable one made of hard-wearing canvas.

The company has not specified how much this would cost but you can bet it will be a significant chunk of change.

Clearly, there is a market for them because the first units are scheduled to be completed in Q2 of 2024.