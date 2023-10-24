SP-8 Is The Latest Ferrari One-Off Based On The F8 Spider

Ferrari has revealed its latest one-off built by its Special Projects division and has been unveiled as a celebration of the firm’s twin-turbocharged 3.9-litre V8.

As the title suggests it takes its underpinnings from the F8 Spider but this one-off, known as the SP-8 has no roof at all. This enabled Ferrari’s designers to completely rework the tail section of the car, because they no longer needed to accommodate space for a folding roof.

With no need to accommodate a folding hardtop, the entire rear end was restyled, now wearing taillights that have been lifted from the Roma and enhanced with special lenses.

The client from Taiwan chose the name as the number eight is extremely lucky.

The supercar will be displayed at the Ferrari Finali Mondiali at the Mugello circuit in northern Italy on 24 October. It will then be housed at the Ferrari museum in Maranello until March 2024.