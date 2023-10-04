“The White Collection” of 56 Rare Porsche’s Heads To Auction

“The White Collection”, one of the rarest gatherings of Porsches, is shrouded in mystery. The identity of the collector has long remained anonymous, as has the location of his more than 50 white models. But this December, the White Collection’s home will turn into an auction space when its vast offerings are offered up by RM Sotheby’s.

In total, the collection boasts 63 motor vehicle lots, with 56 Porsche sports cars at the forefront. Supplementing these are 2 Porsche tractors and other notable automotive gems. In addition to the vehicles, bidders can also anticipate an encyclopedic array of Porsche memorabilia, kept in mint condition, numbering over 500 lots in total.

The auction is set in a venue that can only be described as a Porsche sanctuary. Bright, expansive, and meticulously curated, the space is a direct reflection of the pristine collection it holds. From the high ceilings to the reflective floors, each detail has been thoughtfully crafted to heighten the allure of the cars.

While all the vehicles in the collection are exceptional, some are more special than others and we urge you to go through the whole lot here rather than let us bore you with technical details and facts.