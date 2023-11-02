740 HP (552 kW) Mercedes-AMG GT2 Pro Track Toy Revealed

Mercedes-AMG already has a new GT out but that has not stopped the engineers from cooking up something ultra-radical using the older AMG GT.

Say hello to the Mercedes-AMG GT2 Pro which is the most powerful AMG GT ever.

It is based on the AMG GT2 but this is not a homologated race car so it will not be competing in official races but rather setting some radical lap times at your local circuit.

Under the hood sits the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 from the Black Series but in this application, it can push out as much as 740 hp (552 kW) but that is only available for short bursts using the Push2Pass function.

The Push2Pass feature developed exclusively for the GT2 PRO allows drivers to have even more influence on their individual track day performance. Power is transmitted via a sequential six-speed racing transmission with modified gear ratios. As with all Mercedes-AMG racing vehicles, the transaxle transmission is mounted on the rear axle and is connected to the engine in a torsion and torque-resistant manner via a carbon fibre torque tube. The chassis has fully adjustable four-way motorsport shock absorbers.

The Mercedes-AMG GT2 PRO has all the tried-and-tested safety features of Mercedes-AMG customer sports models. In the cockpit, these include, among other things, a carbon safety cell firmly connected to the chassis, a five-point harness, safety nets, a fire extinguishing system, a safety tank and a rescue hatch.

The Mercedes-AMG GT2 Pro is not only the most powerful AMG GT ever, but also the most expensive. It has a price tag of €479,000 (approx. R10m) excl. VAT.

Christoph Sagemüller, Head of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport: “We are very proud that we have achieved the next milestone in customer racing with the Mercedes-AMG GT2 PRO. The demand for pure track day vehicles has increased significantly in recent years, which is why we are simultaneously responding to the expansion of derivatization in the track day and club sport segments. With its technical refinements, including the new Push2Pass function, the new vehicle is the ultimate track day tool and therefore offers a unique driving experience. The GT2 PRO is extremely agile, which makes the fascination of racing particularly tangible for amateurs, but also for professionals.”