827 hp (616 kW) Pagani Imola Roadster Revealed

Pagani has revealed their most powerful convertible hypercar ever which is the Roadster version of the wild Imola model.

Just five Pagani Imola models were ever produced (with one calling South Africa home) but now Pagani will build eight of the Imola Roadster as part of a special production run through its Grandi Complicazoni program.

Like its hard top sibling, it packs an iteration of the AMG-developed 6.0-litre twin-turbo V8 from the standard Huayra but in this application, it pumps out 827 hp (616 kW) and 1,100 Nm (811 lb-ft) of torque.

The manufacturer has said the design and aerodynamics have been heavily influenced by the Huayra R.

At the time of writing no acceleration performance figures have been revealed but we can predict a sub-three-second time of 100 km/h (62 mph). Keep your foot buried and you will top out at 350 km/h.

The regular Imola apparently had an asking price of $5.4 million so we can assume this one would be significantly more than that.