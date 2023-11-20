A McLaren F1 Windscreen Costs Over R600,000 To Replace

If you are fortunate enough to own a McLaren F1, the chances of you worrying about a replacement windscreen are slim to none but for us mere mortals it is always very interesting to see how expensive some items can be for icons like the F1.

Motor1 has discovered that a new windscreen for your expensive machine will set you back $33,000 (approx. R606k).

Recently a video got some attention on Instagram as it showed not one but two F1’s with significant cracks on their windscreens at Sonoma Raceway in California.

A separate source also told the publication that there are some original replacement windscreens in storage at McLaren HQ in the UK. The same source also mentioned that McLaren Special Operations is planning to engineer and commission new windshields for the F1, so owners won’t be out of luck once the supply runs out in the future.