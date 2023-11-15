AC Schnitzer Creates Lighter Sportier G87 BMW M2

AC Schnitzer has finished their development on the latest BMW M2 and has fully revealed the tweaked BMW M ahead of the Essen Motor Show starting in December.

While the performance upgrade is still on the test bench, when it is ready you will be able to increase the output as well as improve the aesthetic under the hood.

The BMW tuners based in Aachen have taken the exhaust system to the next level. AC Schnitzer introduces an exhaust system with flap control, featuring two “Carbon Sport” tailpipes on each side for a distinctive and resonant sound.

The AC Schnitzer RS coilover suspension promises an extraordinary driving experience and offers infinite height adjustability, as well as adjustable rebound and compression damping. It provides a lowering range of 25 to 35 mm at the front and 20 to 30 mm at the rear.

When it comes to weight reduction, AC Schnitzer introduces Lightweight Forged Wheels. The AC4 Lightweight Forged Rims, available in Techgold or gloss black, are a new addition. These rims, available in a mixed combination up to a maximum size of 20″ at the front and 21″ at the rear, come fitted with 285/30 R20 or 295/25 R21 tires. The AC4 Lightweight Forged Wheels boast a weight reduction of up to 25 to 35%, contributing to increased driving dynamics, improved acceleration and deceleration, and optimized cornering handling.

For those who prefer conventional wheels, AC Schnitzer offers the AC1 Alloy Wheels, manufactured using the low-pressure casting process, available in BiColor in silver anthracite, anthracite, or gloss black, painted in a 20-inch size.

As you can see in the gallery they have enhanced the styling with a plethora of aerodynamic components that also optimize driving dynamics. The front splitter, front side wings, winglets, and front grilles contribute to the distinctive front view. Side skirts, available in a black version, provide a homogeneous transition to the rear, setting final accents on the body.

At the rear, the rear roof spoiler, two-piece rear spoiler, carbon rear wing, and AC Schnitzer rear diffuser contribute to aerodynamic balance and an enhanced rear view. The AC Schnitzer Gurney for the carbon Racing rear wing provides an additional 25 kg of downforce, generating a total of 80 kg more downforce on the rear axle.

Inside, the AC Schnitzer sports steering wheel features perforated black napa leather and black Alcantara with light grey stitching. The interior can be further customized with features such as larger aluminium gearshift paddles, aluminium pedals, footrest, keyholder, and an aluminium cover for the iDrive Controller.

Whether you choose to upgrade your BMW M2 with the entire range of AC Schnitzer options or select individual components, the modular system ensures compatibility, allowing you to tailor your vehicle to your preferences.