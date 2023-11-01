BMW USA Shares Footage Of Big BMW XM Label Pikes Peak Crash

The BMW XM Label is the most powerful production ever from the German brand and they desperately wanted to beat the time set by the Lamborghini Urus at the 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

They handed a stripped-out version to Performance Chief Driving Instructor Matt Mullins to attempt to beat the 10:32 time set by the Lamborghini but things did not go according to plan.

As you will see in the footage below, the large BMW M car left the tarmac after running wide on a turn and smashed into a tree. Following that significant impact the SUV rolled over and ended up right-side up on its wheels.

BMW USA decided to release a short documentary called “BMW Presents: Peak Power” and they shared the footage within the 22-minute video on YouTube (skip to 18:50 to see the incident unfold).

When the accident happened back in June, BMW issued a statement: “Unfortunately, our hopes for a record run with the BMW XM today ended with a race incident. Driver Matt Mullins is disappointed but unhurt. The focus now is on repairing the vehicle and planning for another record attempt later this summer.”