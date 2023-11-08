Ford Mustang Dark Horse Arriving in South Africa In 2024

Ford Motor Company is celebrating its proud 100-year legacy in South Africa with the announcement of a R5.2 billion ($272 million) investment in its local operations for the production of the first-ever Ford Ranger Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV).

Ford is also marking this historic milestone with the reveal of an expanded product range that will soon be available to its South African customers. The line-up comprises the all-electric Mustang Mach-E, the exciting seventh-generation Mustang range (which will include the most powerful naturally aspirated Mustang ever – the Mustang Dark Horse), the all-new Territory five-seater SUV, and the next-generation Tourneo and Transit Custom.

Naturally, we are most excited for the Mustang Dark Horse so this is what you need to know about it.

This is the most powerful naturally aspirated 5.0-litre V8 in Mustang history. Forged piston connecting rods from the supercharged GT500 and specific software tuning push it to 500 horsepower (373 kW) and 567 Nm (418 lb-ft) of torque.

It features a Torsen limited-slip differential with a bigger sway bar at the back, complemented by a strut tower brace and upgraded dampers at the front. Beefier tires sit at all four corners, and larger Brembo brakes with blue calipers handle stopping duties.

Styling wise you will immediately notice darker LED headlights and a special gloss black grille. Side skirts, a prominent rear wing, and a diffuser are part of the upgrades. Dark Horse is the only way to get a dark shade of blue called Blue Ember for the exterior, and you’ll find more blue in the cabin with seats and interior trim. To make the most of the Mustang’s new digital cockpit, new Dark Horse logos replace pony logos.

Pricing and availability for the Ford Mustang Dark Horse will be announced closer to its on-sale date in 2024.

“The Mustang range just gets even better with the all-new Mustang Dark Horse which will be launched next year as well. This exhilarating new model is the most powerful naturally aspirated 5.0L V8 Mustang ever, and the most track-capable thanks to improved aerodynamics, upgraded hardware, new software and special tuning.” – Ford South Africa