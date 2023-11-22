HWA Developing R14 Million Mercedes-Benz 190E Evo II Restomod

Previous restomod projects have brought iconic Porsche, BMW and other iconic models back to life but Mercedes has not quite received the same attention.

Lucky for Mercedes fans and petrolheads around the world, German motorsport and engineering firm HWA has embarked on an ambitious restomod project for one of Mercedes-Benz‘s most renowned historical models, the Mercedes 190E Evo II.

HWA is set to revive this classic in a contemporary guise with a new production run limited to 100 units. Although they did not explicitly mention whether existing cars will be used for this restomod project, it seems unlikely given the scarcity of available units for purchase. HWA has promised a “furious interpretation” of the legend, incorporating “state-of-the-art technologies” in this modernized version. Production is scheduled to commence in late 2025.

While specific details on HWA’s upgraded model are currently unavailable, significant enhancements are anticipated in the powertrain, chassis, brakes, aerodynamics, and safety features. Preliminary sketches of the reimagined Evo II showcase a subtly redesigned sports sedan featuring a prominent rear wing.

Much like its predecessor, which carried a hefty price tag when new, the modernized performance sedan from HWA won’t come cheap. The starting price is apparently €714,000 (approx. R14.5m) without VAT.