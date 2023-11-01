Mercedes-AMG GT63 Replacement To Be 1000 HP EV Come 2025

According to a new report from Autocar, the folks from Mercedes-AMG are about to begin advanced development of its first bespoke electric sports car, which will arrive in 2025.

It will reportedly arrive as an electric alternative to the beastly GT 63 4-Door Coupé and will take aim at other large EV sports saloons like the Lucid Air, Porsche Taycan and even the Audi e-Tron GT.

Mercedes-AMG has already given us electric sports saloons with the EQE and EQS 53 but this new model will be designed from the ground up as a performance car.

It will be their first car to use a bespoke performance-oriented EV architecture known as AMG.EA. This is understood to have been designed and engineered with an eye on facilitating the low-slung, sleek silhouettes that currently define AMG’s combustion sports cars.

It is expected to make use of highly advanced electric motor technology from British firm Yasa, acquired by Mercedes in 2021. Yasa boss, Tim Woolmer confirmed that a motor heading for a production Mercedes delivers 480 hp and 800 Nm of torque while weighing just 24 kg.

If they decide to double up for this ultra-high-performance saloon then we could see the system delivering around 1,000 horses and 1,355 Nm of torque.

Prototypes for the electric GT 63 replacement are expected to start hitting the road in the coming months as the EV gears up for a market launch in 2025.