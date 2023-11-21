Pogea Racing Previews Radical Widebody Ferrari Purosangue

Even though the Ferrari Purosangue looks pretty outrageous in stock form that has not stopped aftermarket companies from coming up with some even wilder (and wider) offerings like this from Pogea Racing.

Starting with the exterior, the Ferrari ‘SUV’ is gifted a restyled front bumper with extra vents on the sides highlighting the wider stance. The profile features fender extensions with a pair of side gills and extra fins on the side skirts. Moving over to the back, the highlight is the quad tailpipes which have been moved to the centre, making room for a larger diffuser. There is also a roof spoiler extension although not as prominent as the rest of the carbon-fiber components.

The prancing horse also gets a serious lowering kit courtesy of KW Suspensions and can be fitted with massive 23-inch front and 24-inch rear wheels.

The tuner also says it is working on the naturally aspirated V12 with several power upgrades in the offing, topped by a version with 820 hp (611 kW).

The teaser renderings provided a glimpse of the exterior, but Pogea Racing will also provide a range of interior upgrades.