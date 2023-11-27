Rare BMW 3.0 CSL Sells For Over R20 Million at Auction

When the BMW 3.0 CSL was revealed about a year ago, everyone went into a frenzy at the rumoured price tag of €750,000 but it turns out those who got their allocation, got what some might call a bargain.

A recent auction by RM Sotheby’s in Munich saw example 44 hit the block which went under the hammer for a hefty €900,000. Factoring in taxes and fees, the final price reached six figures, at €1,017,500 (approx R20,7m).

The new owner placed the winning bid via telephone and will add to their garage the most powerful BMW production car ever made with an inline-six engine.

The example offered was numbered 44 of just 50 built and was ordered by the consigning owner from Bayern Avenue S.A.S. of Cannes, France on 4 August 2023. Like all its sister cars it was finished in Alpine White over a Black Alcantara interior with an Alcantara steering wheel, anthracite headlining, and the same M Carbon seats that feature in the M4.

An impressive equipment list includes carbon ceramic disc brakes, an M Sport self-locking differential, a reversing camera, and dual-zone air conditioning. At the time of cataloguing the car’s odometer read just 33 kilometres, while it is offered complete with its original BMW-supplied artwork and scale model.