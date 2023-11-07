Rimac Nevera Grabs World Record For Fastest Speed in Reverse

Yes, the Rimac Nevera is a world record-breaking machine and it has just smashed yet another record.

The ridiculous fast electric hypercar has grabbed almost all of the performance and speed records in a forward direction and now it has claimed the title for the fastest speed in reverse, as verified by Guinness World Records.

The Croatian hypercar made its way to the Automotive Testing Papenburg facility in Germany where it managed to rocket to a top speed of 171.34 mph (275.74 km/h) in reverse.

To put that into perspective, that is faster than the record set by the Lamborghini Miura in 1967 after it pushed through the 170 mph barrier, going forward.

Matija Renić, Nevera Chief Program Engineer at Bugatti Rimac, shared that while the team humorously speculated about the car’s backward potential, they never seriously considered it until now.