You Can Order A Ferrari Today But You Will Only Get It In 2026

If you find yourself in a fortunate position where you can order a new Ferrari you might be a little bit annoyed when they tell you that you won’t get it until 2026.

Ferrari’s CEO, Benedetto Vigna said the order books are “at highest levels” and they have enough orders to cover the entire 2025.

This year is turning out to be a phenomenal year for the Prancing Horse brand with 10,418 cars being delivered up to the end of September. That is an impressive increase of 5.3 percent compared to the first nine months of last year.