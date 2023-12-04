Bracelet Made From Michael Schumacher’s F1 Tyres Will Set You Back R200,000

Formula 1 memorabilia can get rather expensive but what if you use the rubber from a car to make a limited-edition bracelet? Well turns out, that is rather expensive too but if you are a mega Michael Schumacher fan then maybe this is a must-have.

Mongrip revealed this limited-edition MZ96 bracelet which is made from the tyres he used in the Ferrari F310B during a home race at Monza in 1996.

The MZ96 weighs 30 grams and includes subtle design and distinct elements, including the dragon emblem Schumacher used on his helmet designs. It also features seven diamonds as a reference to his seven Championships (1994, 1995, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, and 2004).

Should you fancy one for yourself, you will need to part with €9,600 (approx. R195k). You will be offered personalization options, including modifying the size for a perfect fit. Engraving is also among the options, allowing buyers to put a maximum of 16 characters on the back of the clasp.