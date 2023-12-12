Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance Revealed Packing 805 HP (600 kW)

Boasting an impressive 805 horsepower (600 kW), the latest addition to the Mercedes-AMG lineup, the SL63 S E Performance, claims the title of the most potent SL ever.

Under the hood, the SL63 S E Performance combines its twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine with AMG’s Electric Drive Unit, resulting in a staggering 1,420 Nm (1,047 lb-ft) of torque. Accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 2.9 seconds, it achieves an impressive top speed of 317 km/h (197 mph).

This plug-in hybrid electric vehicle features a 400-volt, 6.1-kilowatt-hour battery pack and provides an electric-only driving range of 12 km (8 miles).

Incorporating active aerodynamics tailored for its electrified powertrain, AMG introduces innovative features, including a concealed element in the underbody that extends by approximately 40 mm at 80 km/h (50 mph). This extension creates a Venturi effect, enhancing road grip and minimizing front axle lift. Additionally, the extendable rear spoiler boasts five new angular positions, controlled by upgraded software.

Distinguishing the SL63 E Performance, AMG enthusiasts will notice the addition of a charge port flap on the rear bumper. Unique styling touches include red-highlighted model names, E Performance fender badges, and grooved trapezoidal twin tailpipes.

Inside, the electrified SL features AMG sports seats, with optional performance buckets featuring integrated headrests. Nappa leather, available in one- and two-tone options, enhances the luxurious interior. The MBUX infotainment system is equipped with AMG and hybrid-specific displays and functions.

For those seeking personalization, the Mercedes Manufaktur program offers extensive customization options for the E Performance roadster. This includes unique exterior and interior styling, such as Nappa leather with diamond quilting.

Standard features include active rear-axle steering, AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive, and AMG Active Ride Control suspension with semi-active roll stabilization, replacing the traditional torsion bar stabilizer. The regenerative braking system offers four levels of recoupment, with the convenience of one-pedal driving.