Mercedes-Benz V300d Gets The Manhart Treatment

The Mercedes-Benz V300d is one of the most idolized MPVs in South Africa and now you can take it to the next level with the V 350 offering from Manhart Performance.

As you can see in the gallery below, the large van now looks like something from the Mercedes-AMG division with the help of an Inferno body kit from TopCar Design. The front now features a completely new bumper with large, honeycomb-grille air intakes in an AMG style, accompanied by additional LED

lights. A spoiler lip, a hood with two power domes, and a new grille complete the front.

At the back, you will find a different bumper with an implied diffuser and two exhaust end pipe trims on each side, also in an AMG design. New side skirts and fender extensions complement the kit.

All components of the TopCar Inferno kit are made of high-quality carbon, although not visible in the presented vehicle. Finally, all components were painted in the body colour or gloss black.



MANHART Performance was more than happy to tweak the power output with their proven in-house MHtronik control unit. It increases the power of the diesel engine to 280 horsepower and 585 Nm of torque.

Last but not least, the tuner slapped on a set of 20-inch double-spoke design alloy wheels with a gloss black finish. To achieve perfect alignment under the fenders, the car also underwent a 25-millimetre lowering using H&R springs.