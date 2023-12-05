Rumour: Toyota Was Working on Mid-Engined GRMN Yaris

According to a reliable Japanese magazine, Toyota was rumoured to be developing a wide-body mid-engine mounted GRMN Yaris.

Best Car claims that they were planning a special GRMN Yaris with its 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine relocated ahead of the rear axle to improve weight distribution. However, the magazine now claims those plans have been scrapped.

The publication states that they put a stop to the project amid concerns the vehicle would be “limited to enthusiasts,” and would “lack impact.”

Had it been given the green light, we would have been in for a treat as it was said to be inspired by hot hatches developed in the 1980s for the infamous Group B rally championship.