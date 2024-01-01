‘1 of 60’ Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica 60th Anniversary Editions Damaged In Netherlands Crash

Lamborghini decided to celebrate their 60th anniversary last year with limited editions of the Huracán STO, Huracán Tecnica and Huracán EVO Spyder. Just 60 units of each model were produced but it looks like one of them has had an incident in the Netherlands.

We came across these shots showing a fairly badly damaged Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica 60th Anniversary on Autogespot but unfortunately, we do not know the story behind it.

By the looks of things, the airbags have not been deployed so maybe it will be repaired to its former glory. There is however some significant damage to the side and rear so the monocoque may need to be completely replaced if it is to be repaired to original specification.

The 60th anniversary version could be configured in two specifications, both drawing on motorsport inspiration and incorporating the colours of the Italian Tricolore flag in a sophisticated way.

The first (like the one seen here) features bodywork in Grigio Telesto (grey) featuring details in Nero Noctis (black) and Rosso Mars (red), a contrast that is echoed in the interior with Nero Ade Alcantara (black) and details in Rosso Alala (red).

The second version is the polar opposite, with Bianco Asopo (white) bodywork enhanced by lines in Verde Viper (green), a colour repeated in the Nero Ade Alcantara interiors. Both special versions are equipped with 20” Damiso shiny black rims.