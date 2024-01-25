All-Electric Porsche Macan Revealed With Up To 630 HP (470 kW)

Ten years after its launch, the Porsche Macan is heading into its second model generation, now in all-electric form.

At launch it will come in two guises, the Macan 4 and the Macan Turbo. Both the Macan 4 and Macan Turbo use permanent-magnet synchronous motors at each axle, and the rear motor is rotated 180 degrees to ensure a slightly rear-biased weight distribution.

In the Macan 4, they combine for 402 hp (300 kW) and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) of torque while in the Macan Turbo, you get 630 hp (470 kW) and 1,130 Nm (833 lb-ft) of torque. All those figures are achieved with “overboost,” which is only available for a limited time when using Launch Control.

Speaking of acceleration, Porsche says the Macan 4 can run from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.2 seconds, while the Turbo does it in 3.3 seconds. The two models achieve top speeds of 220 and 260 km/h, respectively.

The official WLTP ranges are put at 381 miles (613 km) for the Macan 4 and 367 miles (590 km) for the Macan Turbo.

The electric motors draw their energy from a lithium-ion battery in the underbody, with a gross capacity of 100 kWh, of which up to 95 kWh can be actively used. The HV battery is a central component of the newly developed Premium Platform Electric (PPE) with 800-volt architecture, used by Porsche for the first time in the new Macan. The DC charging output is up to 270 kW. The battery can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent within approximately 21 minutes at a suitable fast-charging station. At 400-volt charging stations, a high-voltage switch in the battery enables bank charging by effectively splitting the 800-volt battery into two batteries, each with a rated voltage of 400 volts. This enables particularly efficient charging, without an additional HV booster, at up to 135 kW. AC charging at up to 11 kW is possible at household wall boxes.

Thanks to the sharper proportions and Porsche Design DNA, the new Macan models look dynamic and dominant. “With the all-electric Macan, we are presenting the first Porsche that we are taking electric from an established product identity,” says Michael Mauer, Vice President Style Porsche. “The new Macan is clearly recognisable by its brand identity as part of the Porsche product family. The classic Porsche proportions have been further developed and optimally adapted to the challenges of an electric vehicle. This has further heightened the sporty, modern and dynamic appearance of the Macan. The design makes it clear: The Macan remains the sports car in its segment, even in electric form.”

At 4784mm long, 1938mm wide and 1622mm tall, the new electric Macan is 103mm longer, 15mm wider and a scant 2mm lower than the existing petrol model. The wheelbase is also 86mm longer at 2893mm.

The interior is very familiar and almost identical to the refreshed Cayenne and third-generation Panamera. There’s also an optional passenger display and an augmented reality heads-up display.

Porsche will begin building the new Macan later this year alongside the petrol-engined Macan, Cayenne and Panamera in Leipzig, Germany.

The first ever all-electric Porsche Macan will make its way to South Africa in 2025 with pricing becoming available closer to the local arrival.