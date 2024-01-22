Amalgam Reveal Stunning Ferrari 250 GTO Scale Model for R380,000

Amalgam Collection have finished another scale model masterpiece in the form of the ultra-collectible Ferrari 250 GTO.

The Ferrari 250 GTO model stands as the ultimate embodiment of the 250 GT series, encapsulating Ferrari’s core philosophy of achieving the highest levels of performance and style. Its renowned allure doesn’t just stem from a plethora of racing triumphs but is a result of the harmonious integration of its distinct components.

Original examples have fetched some astronomical prices but now is the chance for you to grab one if you are willing to part with $19,995 (approx. R380k) for a 1:8 scale model.

They will be building just 199 pieces and can be built to a certain specification should you wish. It took them over 4,000 hours to develop the model and each model requires over 400 hours to assemble thanks to the 2,132 precisely engineered parts.

This fine 1:8 scale model is of the Ferrari 250 GTO which was first unveiled to the world at a Press Conference in Maranello February 1962. This model has been hand-crafted utilising our own CAD data created by scanning an original car in every detail. The resulting prototype has undergone strict scrutiny by Ferrari to ensure complete accuracy.