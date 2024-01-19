BMW 3.0 CSL Up For Sale For R26 Million

BMW never officially disclosed the price tag for the 3.0 CSL, but it’s widely believed to hold the title of the priciest new car ever offered by them. Sources with close ties to the automaker suggest that the approximately 50 units manufactured were priced at around €750,000 each.

If you did not manage to get one of those allocations then you will get other opportunities like someone did late last year when they bought unit #44 at auction for €1,017,500, inclusive of taxes.

If you are still focused on adding the modern-day Batmobile to your collection you will have to dig even deeper than that as Luxury Cars Hamburg is offering one for a hefty €1,249,500 (approx. R26 million).

Registered in July 2023, this ultimate G82-based version has only clocked 16 miles (25 kilometres) and is predictably in impeccable condition.

Sure we understand that this car is a collectible but is it worth 12 times the price of a regular BMW M4 Competition? Guess there is always someone in the world who wants what they want, no matter what the price tag is.