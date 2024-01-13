BMW Comfortably Beats Audi and Mercedes In Total Sales for 2023

The three luxury German competitors have revealed their total sales numbers for 2023 and the crew from Munich has taken the top spot.

This is unsurprising as 2023 was the best year ever for BMW after sales rose by 7.3% with 2,253,835 units sold.

With approximately 1.9 million vehicles sold in 2023, Audi trailed behind BMW by over 350,000 units.

The high-performance branch, Audi Sport, shipped around 48,000 units in 2023 whereas BMW M GmbH did over 202,000 but this number includes M Performance cars while Audi does not include anything other than the RS models.

Mercedes-Benz got closer to BMW with 2,043,800 units sold (including Smart-badges cars).