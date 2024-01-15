BMW M Wants to Keep Manual Gearbox Alive As Demand Is Still There

While most of its competitors have abandoned the good old do-it-yourself manual gearboxes, BMW confirms that they are still relevant.

The M division provides a stick shift option for the M2, along with the base versions of the M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe. Later this year, an M Performance car, the Z4 M40i, is set to receive the driver’s gearbox.

In an interview with Top Gear magazine, a BMW spokesperson stated that the German luxury brand has no plans to discontinue the manual transmission in the foreseeable future. Customer demand for performance cars with manual gearboxes remains strong, making it financially feasible for the M division to maintain the 6MT for sale. “Definitely enough to continue to offer the manual gearbox. We owe it to ourselves and, of course, to our fans all around the world.”

If you need some proof then you will be pleased to know that over half of G87 M2’s sold in the United States last year were equipped with a clutch pedal. Globally, more than 20% of all cars are fitted with manuals, according to the BMW representative.

Looking into the distant future, the six-speed is unfortunately headed for extinction. BMW M has committed to electrifying all of its future models, indicating that these plug-in hybrid cars will be equipped with an automatic transmission.

How much longer will it be around? We can only hazard a guess at around 5 years so make sure you do the right thing now and scoop one while you still can.