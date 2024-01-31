BMW M4 Facelift Sees Competition Models Get 390 kW (523 HP)

The BMW 4 Series and M4 range have been facelifted (LCI) with minor styling changes and a refreshed interior.

The revised M4 Competition xDrive in Coupé and Convertible form has gained a bit more grunt taking power from 503 hp (375 kW) to 523 hp (390 kW), while maximum torque of 650 Nm is available over an extended rev range (2750-5730rpm).

The 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) time for the Coupé remains the same as before at 3.5 seconds while the marginally heavier Convertible will take 3.7 seconds.

All versions of the M4 have an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph) unless you get the optional M Driver’s package, which bumps the top speed to 280 km/h (174 mph) for the Convertible and 290 km/h (180 mph) for the Coupe.

Styling wise the LCI introduces new Matrix LED headlights and the stylish Laser tail lights initially found on the M4 CSL. There are no major body design changes, but BMW will now offer a pure silver wheel option for those who want a slightly more subtle design.

If you want to stand out a bit more, BMW offers a new M Design exterior graphic that sends a chunky centre stripe down the hood and trunk lid of the car in either black or red, with an M logo on the hood and slimmer accent lines elsewhere on the body.

Inside you will find a new centre dashboard supporting the previous dual-screen display as well as a fresh new carbon-fibre trimmed steering wheel with flat bottom.

BMW South Africa has not yet confirmed when they will be arriving but we would assume around Q3 of this year.