BMW XM Gets Forged Carbon Overload Thanks To Mansory

When BMW revealed the range-topping XM, the aftermarket companies started to buzz with digital previews and plans for the Beemer and now the most infamous of them all has something to take your XM to the next level.

This BMW XM showcases a distinctive body kit that was specifically tailored for this particular model during its debut. While the front bumper remains the OEM version, it has undergone enhancements with various attachments around its multiple vents and the addition of an integrated apron-like piece at the lower end. Mansory also revamped the grille surround and introduced a more aggressive hood compared to the standard component.

Moving towards the rear, there are noticeable updates such as new trim on the wheel arches, providing the entire vehicle with a slightly broader appearance than the stock model. Additional matching add-ons can be observed on the side skirts and lower sections of the doors. At the back, Mansory retained the stacked exhaust pipe layout while incorporating a new diffuser for a sportier aesthetic. A tailgate-mounted spoiler and a prominent roof wing complete the rear modifications.

Following Mansory’s customary style, each addition features a forged carbon look, creating a visual contrast with the otherwise appealing green paint finish. The BMW XM was also fitted with Y-spoke alloys, which are slightly larger than the stock ones.

Notably, the ground clearance appears to remain unchanged, suggesting that Mansory did not revise the suspension. While there is no mention of alterations to the powertrain, it can be assumed that the original specifications remain intact. In light of these modifications, what are your impressions of this customized BMW XM?