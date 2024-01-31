BMW Z4 M40i Now Available With Manual Transmission

Fans of unadulterated driving pleasure in an open-top BMW M model can look forward to a new arrival tailored perfectly to their preferences: the Pure Impulse edition of the BMW Z4 M40i.

The anticipated manual transmission option for the 2024 BMW Z4 did not materialize, contrary to long-standing rumours. However, the transmission update finally arrived with the debut of the 2025 BMW Z4. The do-it-yourself box will exclusively be available in the M40i trim which means you get a 3.0-litre turbo-6 delivering 335 hp (250 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque.

While an 8-speed automatic transmission remains an option for the 2025 BMW Z4, enthusiasts can now opt for the engaging manual experience.

According to BMW, the Z4 M40i equipped with the manual transmission accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.6 seconds (just 0.1 seconds slower than the 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission).

Regardless of the chosen gearbox, standard features include M Sport brakes, an M Sport rear differential, and adaptive M-tuned suspension. BMW emphasized that the manual transmission variant benefits from specific chassis tuning, springs, and a reinforced front roll bar, resulting in sharper responses.

The manual M40i is the only Z4 to get staggered wheels with 19-inch units at the front and 20-inch at the back. It comes standard with the black mirror, grille and badge trims that are optional on the regular version. Plus there are unique paint and interior selections. Two green hues, San Remo Green and Frozen Deep Green, are only offered with the manual package. The same goes for a black and Cognac leather interior with black piping.