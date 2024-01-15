Dubai Police Add Lamborghini Urus Performante To Their Fleet

The Lamborghini Dubai dealership keeps the successful collaboration going with Dubai Police, by handing over an Urus Performante just before the end of 2023.

In a ceremony at the Dubai Airshow 2023, Paolo Sartori, the Regional Head at Automobili Lamborghini Middle East and Africa, passed the keys to Major General Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, the acting commander-in-chief of Dubai Police. Sartori said, “We are delighted to continue our collaboration with Dubai Police, supporting them in their crucial public safety mission. Following our delivery of a Urus to the force in 2022, this new Urus Performante edition will be used to carry out a range of public duties and, above all, will help enhance the city’s security and safety, with this initiative further demonstrating our brand’s longstanding presence here in the UAE.”

The livery combines the classic colour green with white, with details on the bonnet and side doors featuring the police logo. The rear spoiler is fitted with a blue 360° LED light bar combined with an electric siren. The passenger compartment, on the other hand, has been customised with various essentials for the Dubai Police, including an armoured gun box, a fold-down message display, a special compartment in the boot for storing service equipment and a defibrillator for first aid response.