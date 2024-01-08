JLR South Africa Now Offering Guaranteed Future Value Across Brands

JLR South Africa (Jaguar Land Rover South Africa) has expanded its Guaranteed Future Value (GFV) financing option to encompass its entire luxury vehicle collection, spanning the Range Rover, Defender, Discovery, and Jaguar brands.

Designed for customers seeking flexibility and peace of mind throughout their vehicle ownership journey, GFV provides the choice to trade in, retain, or return their vehicle at a predetermined price when the financing term concludes.

For those desiring a smooth transition into their next vehicle, the option to renew their GFV contract offers ultimate convenience, eliminating the need to negotiate the residual value at the end of the finance term.

The relatively shorter GFV finance term, typically ranging between 36 and 48 months, enables customers to trade in for a new car more frequently. This ensures GFV clients the pleasure and reassurance of consistently driving a vehicle with full manufacturer service and maintenance support.

The predetermined residual value also ensures a seamless experience for clients choosing to return the vehicle at the end of the GFV term.

Viola Rossouw, Network Development and Performance Director at JLR South Africa, said: “At the end of the GFV contract, the client may elect to trade the vehicle in for another new model in the Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar collection. The residual value of their vehicle would have been predetermined at the inception of the GFV contract, negating the need for lengthy negotiations for the best trade-in deal.

“With no potential for a shortfall at the end of the contract term, the client can simply return the vehicle to their preferred JLR retail agent when the contract term expires. Provided that the conditions of use have been met.”

The allure of favourable interest rates also makes GFV an attractive vehicle finance option.

Rossouw said: “Depending on the client’s credit score, GFV generally offers a more favourable interest rate, payable over a shorter term.”

The inherent flexibility of a GFV contract can also be seen in allowing clients to purchase their vehicle at the end of the GFV term.