Liberty Walk Creates Mini Widebody Ferrari F40 Using a Mazda

Last year we saw Liberty Walk cut up and kit a real Ferrari F40 at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Fast forward to this year and they have taken the iconic Italian supercar’s styling and applied it to a Mazda Autozam AZ-1.

As you can see in the gallery below, the kit transforms the AZ-1’s front end with a fascia and hood reminiscent of the F40, complete with canards on the corners and an extended splitter.

Liberty Walk introduces new door panels featuring an embossed NACA duct shape to emulate the F40’s distinctive appearance whilst both ends get wider finders for that ultimate stance.

Moving to the rear, a prominent fixed wing with substantial endplates takes centre stage. According to the company, the updated bumper incorporates reflectors but excludes the taillights. Although exhaust details aren’t specified, the photos reveal a central three-pipe setup.

Interior alterations are not detailed, but the sports seats visible in the photos differ from the stock ones. For AZ-1 owners aspiring to replicate the iconic Ferrari look, Liberty Walk prices the body kit at $22,600 (approx. R420k), with additional costs for painting and installation arranged by the customer.

Liberty Walk finishes the transformation with a set of 16-inch front and 17-inch rear six-spoke forged wheels finished in black, available for $14,300 (approx. R260k).