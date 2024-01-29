New Aston Martin Vantage Teased Ahead of Reveal

A teaser image of the upcoming Vantage from Aston Martin has been revealed, ahead of its anticipated public debut next month.

The British automaker has remained tight-lipped about specifics regarding this next-generation sports car, describing it as “new” in an official statement. Aston Martin emphasizes that this upcoming Vantage is poised to be the “fastest and most exhilarating example” to date.

Although detailed information is being held until the official unveiling in two weeks, the teaser image focuses closely on the front fender. It grants us a clear look at the Vantage’s trademark vents, which appear to mimic the shape and crease of the current model but differ in execution overall.

We expect to find a familiar AMG-sourced 4.0-litre V8 under the hood but we will have to wait to hear what power output it will pack.

The Aston Martin DB12 uses the twin-turbo V8 to produce 671 hp, and we’ve heard reports that the new Vantage will eclipse the outgoing 528 hp F1 Edition by a healthy margin. With a high-output V12 model out of the picture, a new 600 hp V8 certainly isn’t out of the question.

Scheduled for its premiere on February 12, 2024, the new Vantage will share the spotlight with Aston Martin’s AMR24 Formula One car and the fresh Vantage GT3 car.