New Range-Topping Porsche Taycan Sets Blistering Nürburgring Lap Time

Porsche announced last week that it achieved an impressive Nürburgring lap time of 7:07.55 with a variant of its electric sedan, the Taycan. Although the specific Taycan model responsible for this achievement wasn’t disclosed, it is speculated to be a top-tier addition to the forthcoming updated Taycan range set to hit the market later this year. The vehicle, likely named Taycan Turbo GT, has been previously observed undergoing rigorous testing at the Nürburgring.

While not securing a record for an electric production vehicle at the renowned German track, the time is rather close. The current record holder is the Rimac Nevera, boasting a time of 7:05:298 set in August 2023. The Rimac Nevera is a hypercar with limited production, 1,914 horsepower and a price of over $2 million.

Although details about the new Taycan variant remain undisclosed, it is speculated to have an approximate power output of 1,000 horsepower, with an estimated price of around R5m rather than eight figures.

The recently achieved time surpasses those set by the Tesla Model S Plaid with the available Track Package (7:25.231) and Porsche’s current fastest Taycan version, the Taycan Turbo S (7:33.35).

Notably, the new Taycan variant demonstrates remarkable repeatability in performance. According to Kevin Giek, head of the Taycan line at Porsche, the development driver Lars Kern consistently reproduced the impressive lap time over multiple laps during testing.

The lap was completed on the full 12.9 miles of the Nürburgring Nordschleife, utilizing a pre-production prototype with stock specifications. The only modifications made were the inclusion of a roll cage and a racing bucket seat for safety.

Porsche plans to unveil a video of the entire run in mid-March, coinciding with the expected introduction of the updated Taycan range.