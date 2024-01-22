R180 Million Bugatti W16 Mistral Build Slot Available

Bugatti will only ever build 99 units of the W16 Mistral and considering all units were sold before it was unveiled to the public, there will certainly be some individuals out there who would like to add this stunning Molsheim machine to their collection.

A recent listing found on Mobile is offering a build slot for a whopping €8,539,900 (approx. R180 million). Considering they were “priced at 5 million euros net” you would have to be desperate to secure a unit of what Bugatti calls “The Ultimate Roadster”.

We assume this build slot means you can still spec the car as you wish but with deliveries scheduled to take place this year, you might be locked to the seller’s specification.

This car is not only stunning but a very special creation too as it will be the last model using their signature W16 engine. It features the most powerful version of the quad-turbo motor – a Chiron SuperSport-derived 1,578 hp (1,177 kW) 8.0-litre unit.

This hulk of an engine is paired with its seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox which as mentioned hits 261 mph (420 km/h). Bugatti is rather keen to grab the title of the world’s fastest roadster which means it will have to push through its claimed top speed and knock the Hennessey Venom GT Spyder off the top (265.6 mph).