Report: Bugatti Chiron Successor Getting 9,000 RPM Naturally Aspirated V16 Engine

The iconic 8-litre W16 quad-turbo engine from Bugatti will be bidding farewell when the last unit is fitted to the last Mistral W16 this year and by the sound of things, their next-gen hypercar is going to set new benchmarks, once again.

According to a report on TheSupercarBlog, the successor to the mighty Bugatti Chiron will likely debut sometime between March and June 2024 so we do not have long to wait. The Molsheim manufacturer has been showcasing the car to prospective clients since late 2023 which more than likely means it is already ‘sold out’.

This is not the first time we have heard rumours about a possible V16 engine but the publication has stated that they can “confirm that these rumours are indeed true.”

It will be a naturally aspirated V16 that redlines at a shrieking 9,000 rpm. It has reportedly been developed by Cosworth who is also responsible for the incredible V12 that sits inside the Aston Martin Valkyrie and Gordon Murray GMA T.50.

The publication continues to state that “sources say that the 8.3-litre V16 will be paired with three electric motors, with the internal combustion engine developing 1000 hp, while the electric motors will add another 800 hp, for a total of 1800 hp.”

These sources also noted that Bugatti will not build as many of these hypercars with an estimate coming in below 300 units.

To start, only those customers who own a Veyron or Chiron will be able to order one.

We are so looking forward to the reveal of this creation because if all of this is accurate, it might become one of the most impressive cars ever put into production.