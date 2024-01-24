Volkswagen Golf 8.5 GTI Revealed With More Power

The facelifted 2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI has been unveiled, with subtle exterior styling changes and an upgraded interior designed to address customer complaints of the outgoing model.

The GTI’s updated 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder EA888 engine will now make 261 hp (195 kW) which is an increase of 20 hp (15 kw). The hatch continues to power its front wheels, but with the manual gearbox option now dead, the only transmission available is VW’s seven-speed DSG automatic.

Volkswagen has not revealed any performance claims for the new Golf, though insiders at its Wolfsburg headquarters in Germany say the reworked GTI model’s 0-100km/h time has been lowered from the 6.2 seconds of its predecessor.

Subtle exterior updates include a broad lower grille opening with upward-slanted accents and reshaped headlights. There are also there are new sills underneath the doors, a more prominent spoiler atop the tailgate, a redesigned rear bumper and new-look 3D-effect LED tail lights.

There will also be an option of an illuminated Volkswagen badge at the front but it is unclear if it will be offered in South Africa.

The bigger changes come inside where there is a larger touchscreen with improved processing power, new software, and illumination for the touch-sensitive volume and air temperature sliders under the screen.

Meanwhile, the touch-sensitive buttons on the steering wheel have been sacked in favour of traditional switches – all in response to negative feedback on the outgoing model from customers.

At this stage, we can guesstimate that the refreshed VW Golf 8 GTI will make its way to local (South African) shores around Q1 or Q2 in 2025.