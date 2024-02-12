    News

    2025 Aston Martin Vantage Packs 656 HP (489 kW) and Sleek New Styling

    Aston Martin has decided to make some significant updates to the Vantage for the 2025 model year and in addition to sporting new looks, it has debuted with a significant power increase that lifts the performance to new heights.

    The new Vantage is described by the manufacturer as “the most driver-focused and fastest Vantage in the famous nameplate’s 74-year history”.

    One of the focal points of the updates is a significant power increase from the Mercedes-AMG-derived twin-turbo V8. This 4.0-litre now pumps out 656 hp (489 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque. This enables the Coupé to sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.5 seconds and will go on to a top speed of 325 km/h (202 mph). The previous Vantage ‘only’ had 503 hp and 685 Nm (505 lb-ft).

    This power gain was possible thanks to a tuning programme that has given the motor new cam profiles, tweaked compression ratios, improved cooling (courtesy of a new lower radiator and two extra auxiliary coolers) and, crucially, bigger turbochargers.

    The AMG V8 is backed up by the tried-and-true 8-speed ZF automatic transmission, which sends power to the rear wheels via an electronic limited-slip differential.

    Body stiffness has reportedly been improved with a repositioned front cross-member claimed to aid steering feel, plus a stiffer and lighter front engine brace, additional strengthening between the rear suspension towers, and stiffer front and rear undertrays.

    New-generation adaptive dampers join retuned electric power steering with a non-isolated column, a new electronic limited-slip differential, and a smarter stability-control system with eight settings, according to Aston Martin.

    All 2025 Vantages will come standard with 21-inch forged wheels wrapped in bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport 5 S tyres measuring 275/35 up front and 325/30 at the rear.

    Visually, the new car is 30mm wider than its predecessor and the revamped front end is clearly inspired by the special One-77. Other new features include a decorative side strake modelled on that of the previous Vantage, frameless mirrors and flush electronic door handles.

    Hop inside and you will be greeted by an all-new cockpit that majors on connectivity, engagement and refinement. There’s now a touchscreen for the first time, measuring 10.25in and running a bespoke Aston-developed infotainment platform that connects to a dedicated smartphone app and ushers in a raft of new in-car and connectivity functions. These include 3D live mapping, wireless smartphone mirroring and last-mile on-foot navigation. An 11-speaker, 390-watt audio system comes standard while a 15-speaker, 1,170-watt system from Bowers & Wilkins is an option.

    You can also specify Aston’s carbon fibre bucket seats alongside a standard Sport seat design, but the cabin is strictly a two-seater with only a small bench behind. 

    Production of the 2024 Aston Martin Vantage is due to commence by the end of March, ahead of first deliveries overseas by the end of June.

