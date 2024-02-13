2025 Audi S3 Getting 328 HP (245 kW) and Akrapovic Exhaust

Audi has revealed some fresh images and more importantly, some specifications of the updated 2025 S3 ahead of its official launch.

Termed as “more than a mere product upgrade,” the vehicle flaunts a fresh front fascia, featuring a redesigned grille and repositioned emblem, accompanied by a sportier bumper and refined headlights.

The updates extend to the rear with a new bumper housing angular reflectors set within a recess. Notable additions include new taillights, an Akrapovic exhaust, and a significantly more aggressive diffuser.

While specifics on the design alterations were scant, Audi confirmed enhancements to the car’s 2.0-litre TFSI four-cylinder engine. It now churns out 328 hp (245 kW) and 420 Nm (310 lb-ft) of torque, marking a 23 hp (17 kW) and 20 Nm (15 lb-ft) increase, respectively. This power boost translates to a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint time of 4.7 seconds and a capped top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph).

The engine pairs with a seven-speed S tronic transmission boasting improved responsiveness. As Audi explained, “the shift time for gearshifts under full load has been halved and engine speeds are increased under partial load when the transmission is set to D.”

The updated Audi S3 also gets a torque splitter that allows for “active, fully variable torque distribution between the rear wheels.”

At the front, there is a McPherson strut axle with a new pivot bearing for enhanced steering response and cornering grip.

Other notable improvements include stiffer wishbones, an optimized steering system, a new dynamic plus mode and upgraded brakes.

Audi hasn’t disclosed the official release date yet, but more details are anticipated later this year.